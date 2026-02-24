Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 30.18%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. 691,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Secured Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

The firm focuses on U.S.

Featured Stories

