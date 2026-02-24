Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 30.18%.
Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance
NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. 691,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Carlyle Secured Lending
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.
The firm focuses on U.S.
