Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 153,614 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 177% compared to the average volume of 55,403 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 118.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.97. 8,466,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,229,237. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.97. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $112.75 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

