Insider Selling: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Insider Sells 3,904 Shares of Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $291,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.3%

TNL traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 266,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,376. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $81.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 5.74%.The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Barclays set a $78.00 price target on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,632,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,211,000 after acquiring an additional 146,484 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 46.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,449,000 after purchasing an additional 855,151 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 69.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,615,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 659,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at about $50,934,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

