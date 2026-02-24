Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Desjardins Analyst Says

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

SDE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ventum Financial raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.75.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 0.6%

About Spartan Delta

Shares of TSE SDE traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.42. 415,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,269. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.81. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Spartan is committed to creating value for its shareholders, focused on sustainability in both operations and financial performance. The Company’s culture is centered on generating Free Funds Flow through responsible oil and gas exploration and development. The Company has established a portfolio of high-quality production and development opportunities in the Deep Basin and the Duvernay. Spartan will continue to focus on the execution of the Company’s organic drilling program across its portfolio, delivering operational synergies in a respectful and responsible manner in relation to the environment and communities it operates in.

