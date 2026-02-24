Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.0250, with a volume of 55164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Swatch Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SWGAY

Swatch Group Price Performance

About Swatch Group

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group is a Switzerland-based watchmaking conglomerate that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of wristwatch and jewelry brands spanning entry-level fashion watches to high-end mechanical timepieces. Its stable of brands includes global names across multiple price segments, and the company is active in retail, wholesale and after-sales services. In addition to finished watches, Swatch Group produces key watch components and complete movements, supplying both its own brands and other firms in the industry.

Manufacturing and technical competence are central to the company’s operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.