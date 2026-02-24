Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.19 and last traded at $59.19, with a volume of 309726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn/Ferry International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International Stock Down 0.9%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $729.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.19-1.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn/Ferry International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 30,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 71.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 160.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Korn/Ferry International

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company’s core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.