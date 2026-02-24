Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Great Eagle Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Great Eagle Stock Up 31.6%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS: GEAHF) is the U.S. over-the-counter listing of Great Eagle Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong–based real estate investment and development group. The company’s core activities encompass the development, ownership and management of a diversified portfolio of commercial, residential, retail and industrial properties. Great Eagle’s property portfolio spans landmark office towers, shopping centres, serviced apartments and luxury hotels across key gateway cities.

In the commercial sector, Great Eagle holds flagship assets such as Three Garden Road in Hong Kong’s Central district, while its retail investments include interests in iSquare and other high-end shopping complexes.

