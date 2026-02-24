Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.12 and last traded at $47.0950, with a volume of 21182540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities. The Fund utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to attempt to approximate the investment performance of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.