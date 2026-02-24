Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Stock Price Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 643,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 965,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SVV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $464.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.63 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Savers Value Village news, COO Jubran N. Tanious sold 57,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $531,472.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 99,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,347.52. This trade represents a 36.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc (NYSE: SVV) is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company’s model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

Featured Articles

