Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 10x Genomics (TXG)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/20/2026 – 10x Genomics had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – 10x Genomics was given a new $17.00 price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – 10x Genomics had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – 10x Genomics had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – 10x Genomics was given a new $22.00 price target by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

1/27/2026 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by Leerink Partners from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – 10x Genomics was given a new $21.00 price target by Bank of America Corporation.

1/7/2026 – 10x Genomics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

1/7/2026 – 10x Genomics had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10x Genomics, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced genomic analysis solutions that enable researchers to explore biology at unprecedented resolution. The company develops and manufactures integrated hardware, consumables and software products for single-cell sequencing and spatial genomics. Its flagship Chromium product line supports applications in single-cell RNA sequencing, immune profiling and genome assembly, while the Visium and Xenium platforms offer spatial transcriptomics and in situ analysis, respectively.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, 10x Genomics serves a global customer base that includes academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and government research organizations.

