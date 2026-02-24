Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $230.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

Get Workday alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.07. 5,706,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Workday has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $281.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.16.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total transaction of $1,432,287.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,360,695.81. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 22,185 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $4,662,621.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,330 shares in the company, valued at $22,347,376.10. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 840.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 765,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,317,000 after acquiring an additional 683,741 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Workday by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,552,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,132,000 after acquiring an additional 166,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Wolf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

More Workday News

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.