Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 470756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Liberty Gold Trading Up 2.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$766.95 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. It operates in the business segment of exploration for gold, copper and other precious and base metals. The company has operations in the USA . Its projects include the Black Pine project and Goldstrike project.

