Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.88 and last traded at GBX 5.94, with a volume of 85835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.19.

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 19.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lindsell Train Investment Trust had a net margin of 82.49% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Insider Transactions at Lindsell Train Investment Trust

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

In related news, insider Michael Lindsell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 624 per share, with a total value of £31,200. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 103,911 shares of company stock valued at $68,120,957. 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 2.5% Consolidated Loan Stock and MSCI World Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.