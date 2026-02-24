Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,907,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 1,859,700 shares.The stock last traded at $5.5650 and had previously closed at $5.69.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $800.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2,561.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV), commonly known as Aimco, is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and operation of multifamily residential communities in the United States. The company acquires, develops and manages apartment properties that offer a range of living environments—from urban high-rise buildings to garden-style communities. Aimco’s core business includes leasing apartments, providing on-site services and amenities, and overseeing property maintenance to drive occupancy and resident satisfaction.

Founded in 1994 as part of GMAC Residential, Aimco became a publicly traded REIT with headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

