Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54 and last traded at GBX 54, with a volume of 2788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £229.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.88.

Get Baronsmead Second Venture Trust alerts:

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.55 EPS for the quarter. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors. It also invests in companies raising new share capital on the alternative investment market, as well as in technology-enabled companies in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.