SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $186.79 and last traded at $186.70, with a volume of 9139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.77.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.64.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 468.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.