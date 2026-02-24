Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCP. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.94.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCP

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

About Whitecap Resources

WCP traded down C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,716,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.22. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$6.87 and a 12 month high of C$13.98.

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap’s Canadian assets. To extract petroleum products from its resources, the company uses horizontal drilling, in addition to multistage fracturing technology. Crude oil is the leading revenue generator out of the basket of energy products sold by Whitecap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.