Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Upgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Outperform Rating

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$26.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.86.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.3865979 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold assets across the Americas. The company focuses on operating and advancing assets that can deliver sustainable gold production through modern mining methods and responsible environmental practices.
Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio includes the Los Filos mine in Mexico, the Mesquite and Castle Mountain mines in California, and the Aurizona mine in Brazil. These assets employ a combination of heap‐leach and carbon‐in‐leach processing techniques to produce gold doré, while ongoing exploration programs seek to expand mineral reserves and extend mine life at each site.
Since its formation, Equinox Gold has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic project development, building a pipeline of development‐stage and advanced exploration properties across North and South America.
