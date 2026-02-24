Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Stock Price Up 11.4% – Time to Buy?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.45. 225,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 566,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

CURLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Curaleaf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Curaleaf to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company’s vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf’s product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

