Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.6150. Approximately 617,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,024,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNIT. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Uniti Group Trading Down 4.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 775.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and acquires communications infrastructure assets across the United States. Established in September 2015 through a spin-off from Windstream Holdings, Uniti Group focuses on leasing fiber, small cell networks, cell towers and related infrastructure to service providers, wireless carriers and other enterprises requiring high-capacity connectivity. The company’s assets are designed to support the growing data demands of residential, business and governmental customers, with an emphasis on long-term contractual lease arrangements.

Uniti’s portfolio encompasses an extensive fiber network that spans metropolitan and rural markets, as well as a portfolio of wireless towers and small cell nodes that facilitate mobile network densification and help carriers deploy 5G services.

