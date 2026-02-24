Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates C$17.00 Price Target for Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) has been given a C$17.00 price objective by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Americas Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Americas Silver from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

Shares of TSE:USA traded up C$0.89 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.96. 814,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,332. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.42. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$14.14.

In other news, insider Warren Varga sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$402,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$407,410.50. This represents a 49.70% decrease in their position. Also, Director Scott Mckee Hand sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.96, for a total value of C$1,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 593,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,503,137.92. The trade was a 17.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States. The company was formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation and changed its name to Americas Gold and Silver Corporation in September 2019.

