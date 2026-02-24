TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.7290. 1,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

TechnoPro Trading Down 1.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) is a Japan-based engineering services provider specializing in the recruitment and placement of technical professionals for clients across a range of industries. The company delivers tailored staffing solutions in software development, electronics engineering, mechanical design and R&D support, connecting experienced consultants with organizations in manufacturing, telecommunications and life sciences.

Its core business activities include technical staffing, project management support and specialized consulting services.

