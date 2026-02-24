JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $72.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $73.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 8.23%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Schwan sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $415,298.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 159,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,321,978.59. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $509,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,864.74. The trade was a 26.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 101,911 shares of company stock worth $7,189,969 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

