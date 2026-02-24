Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$67.66 and last traded at C$67.49, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.50.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio. The company operates in three main business segments: the Investment Management segment; the Financial Advisory segment; and the Corporate Activities and Investments segment.

