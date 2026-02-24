Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Banco Do Brasil SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,629,819 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 543,305 shares.The stock last traded at $5.20 and had previously closed at $5.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Do Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised Banco Do Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco Do Brasil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDORY

Banco Do Brasil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Banco Do Brasil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Do Brasil SA will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Do Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Banco do Brasil SA is one of Brazil’s largest and oldest financial institutions, founded in 1808. As a state-controlled commercial bank with a long history in the country’s financial system, it provides a broad range of universal banking services to individual, corporate and public-sector clients. The bank’s activities include retail banking, corporate and commercial lending, asset management, investment banking, treasury and capital markets operations, trade finance and international banking services.

Banco do Brasil offers a full suite of products such as deposit accounts, payment and cash management services, mortgages and consumer credit, credit cards, leasing and structured finance, as well as insurance and pension products through affiliated businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Do Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Do Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.