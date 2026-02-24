WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $167.4450, but opened at $157.69. WSP Global shares last traded at $157.69, with a volume of 13 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSPOF shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.26.

WSP Global Inc is a Canadian professional services firm specializing in engineering, design and environmental consulting. The company provides advisory, planning and project delivery services to public and private sector clients across the built and natural environment. Its expertise spans the full project lifecycle, from feasibility studies and regulatory approvals to design, construction oversight and asset management.

WSP’s service offerings cover a wide range of market sectors including transportation infrastructure, property and buildings, environment and resources, energy and mining, and water management.

