Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Up 9% After Earnings Beat

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) shares rose 9% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.3350. Approximately 346,782 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 293,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 45.80%.The business had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.1%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.09%.

Key Stories Impacting Innovative Industrial Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Innovative Industrial Properties this week:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Innovative Industrial Properties

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.47.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators in the regulated U.S. cannabis industry. The company’s portfolio includes greenhouse facilities, indoor cultivation sites, processing and distribution centers, and other purpose-built properties designed to meet stringent regulatory and operational requirements. By structuring long-term net leases, Innovative Industrial Properties provides its tenants with capital to expand and modernize their operations while maintaining stable, predictable rental income streams.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Innovative Industrial Properties was the first publicly traded REIT in the medical-cannabis sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.