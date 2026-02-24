FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.270-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FrontView REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FrontView REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FrontView REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FrontView REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

FrontView REIT Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE FVR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. 114,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. FrontView REIT has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.32.

FrontView REIT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 23.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of FrontView REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVR. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 760,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after buying an additional 592,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FrontView REIT by 2,897.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 407,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FrontView REIT by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 133,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 96,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,715 shares in the last quarter.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

Featured Stories

