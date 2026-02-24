Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $173.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,693. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.20, for a total transaction of $797,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,454.40. This represents a 39.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $379,363.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,801.08. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 84,398 shares of company stock valued at $14,957,430 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $194.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.



Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

