Wall Street Zen Upgrades Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) to Hold

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Gloo in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gloo in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gloo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Gloo Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLOO opened at $5.61 on Friday. Gloo has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported ($6.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOO. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gloo during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gloo during the 4th quarter worth $14,225,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gloo during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

About Gloo

Gloo’s mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

