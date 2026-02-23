LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on LKQ. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on LKQ in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.
LKQ Stock Performance
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.36%.The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LKQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 159.4% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.2% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and top‑line stability — Q4 sales of about $3.31B topped Street estimates and were up modestly year‑over‑year, signaling resilient demand in parts of the business. LKQ Corporation Q4 2025 Earnings Call Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and shareholder returns — LKQ reported ~$1.1B operating cash flow and ~$847M free cash flow for the year and returned $116M to shareholders in Q4 via $40M buys and $76M dividends; management also declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend (3.6% yield), which supports income‑oriented investors. LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic review announced — the board launched a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives and portfolio streamlining; this can unlock value but creates near‑term uncertainty about structure and potential one‑time costs. LKQ Q4 deep dive: Earnings resilient despite margin pressure, strategic review launched
- Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations — Q4 adjusted EPS was $0.59 vs. consensus ~ $0.65, and quarterly profit declined year‑over‑year, which pressured near‑term stock sentiment. LKQ Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: Below‑consensus 2026 guidance and margin pressure — management set FY‑2026 adjusted EPS of $2.90–$3.20, below the Street consensus cited by management, and warned of margin headwinds and restructuring costs that weigh on near‑term profitability. LKQ outlines $2.90–$3.20 adjusted EPS target and strategic review amid portfolio streamlining
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.
Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.
