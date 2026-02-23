Valens Semiconductor (VLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Valens Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $18.7750 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VLN opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.26. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 417.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 69,439 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 84.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 238,228 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Corp. is a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions, specializing in semiconductor chipsets that enable the transmission of uncompressed video, audio and data over common cabling such as twisted-pair and coax. The company’s flagship technology, HDBaseT, supports the simultaneous delivery of multiple signal types—including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and power—over a single cable. This multi-service approach addresses the growing demands of both consumer electronics and automotive infotainment systems, where bandwidth, reliability and low latency are critical.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Israel, Valens maintains research and development operations across North America, Europe and Asia.

