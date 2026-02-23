Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $183.00 target price on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.97. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $180.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 471.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3,014.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

