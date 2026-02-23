OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $72.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.1111.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp set a $68.00 target price on OneMain in a report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore set a $75.00 price target on OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, November 24th.

OneMain Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of OMF stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 652 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $40,424.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,098. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $3,933,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,910,181. The trade was a 24.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in OneMain by 1,102.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

Featured Articles

