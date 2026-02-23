Uni-Fuels (NASDAQ:UFG) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uni-Fuels (NASDAQ:UFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Uni-Fuels in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Uni-Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFG opened at $1.16 on Friday. Uni-Fuels has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

Uni-Fuels (NASDAQ:UFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Uni-Fuels

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Uni-Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Uni-Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uni-Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Uni-Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Uni-Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

About Uni-Fuels

Uni-Fuels, Inc (NASDAQ: UFG) is an independent developer and marketer of renewable transportation fuels, specializing in biodiesel and renewable diesel. The company sources feedstocks such as soybean oil, used cooking oils and animal fats, converting them through tolling arrangements into fuels that meet ASTM specifications for use in on-road and off-road diesel engines. Uni-Fuels focuses on integrating supply, production and logistics to deliver low-carbon intensity fuels that comply with U.S.

