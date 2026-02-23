Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $208.5850 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.7%
CPK stock opened at $134.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.21. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $115.24 and a 52 week high of $140.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.79.
Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities
In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $240,083.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,590.28. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $2,218,185. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.
About Chesapeake Utilities
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) is a diversified energy services holding company headquartered in Dover, Delaware. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company engages in natural gas distribution, transmission and storage; propane distribution; wholesale propane supply; and contract compression and natural gas liquids processing. Its core mission is to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective energy solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers across multiple U.S.
