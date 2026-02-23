Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $208.5850 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.7%

CPK stock opened at $134.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.21. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $115.24 and a 52 week high of $140.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $240,083.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,590.28. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $2,218,185. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 166.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $314,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 79.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPK

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) is a diversified energy services holding company headquartered in Dover, Delaware. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company engages in natural gas distribution, transmission and storage; propane distribution; wholesale propane supply; and contract compression and natural gas liquids processing. Its core mission is to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective energy solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers across multiple U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.