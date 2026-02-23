American Tower (AMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $2.6928 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $187.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.05. American Tower has a 52 week low of $166.88 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 108.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.79.

In other news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. The trade was a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,085,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,781 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in American Tower by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,166,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,707 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in American Tower by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,329 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in American Tower by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,506,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,219 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

