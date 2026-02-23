Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Medifast in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Medifast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Medifast Trading Up 0.1%

Medifast stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.53. Medifast has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. Medifast had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. Medifast has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.750–1.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.700–0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medifast will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 370.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Medifast by 103.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Medifast in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc (NYSE: MED) is a health and wellness company specializing in clinically supported weight-loss, weight-management and healthy living products and services. Through its OPTAVIA brand, the company offers a range of meal replacement products, snacks, supplements and coaching programs designed to support metabolic health and sustainable lifestyle changes. Medifast markets its products directly to consumers via a network of independent distributors—known as OPTAVIA Coaches—who provide personalized guidance and support throughout the client’s weight‐loss journey.

Founded in 1980 by William Vitale and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Medifast has grown into a nationally recognized provider of nutrition and weight‐management solutions.

