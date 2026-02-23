Stantec (STN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $1.6526 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Stantec Stock Performance

STN opened at $90.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.12. Stantec has a 1-year low of $75.94 and a 1-year high of $114.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STN. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Stantec by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm’s service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

