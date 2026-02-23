Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HXL. UBS Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $94.00 price objective on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hexcel from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Hexcel from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $93.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 379.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hexcel by 325.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel’s product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

