Johanne Kaplan Purchases 1,629 Shares of Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Stock

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) insider Johanne Kaplan acquired 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,494.35. This represents a 70.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Promis Neurosciences Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of Promis Neurosciences stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. Promis Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PMN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Promis Neurosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Promis Neurosciences from $125.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Promis Neurosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Promis Neurosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMN. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Promis Neurosciences by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 106,650 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Promis Neurosciences by 39.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,974,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 836,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its position in shares of Promis Neurosciences by 367.1% in the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 6,233,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,069 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Promis Neurosciences Company Profile

Promis Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research programs target cognitive impairment and other neurological symptoms associated with diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

Leveraging a proprietary small‐molecule discovery platform, Promis Neurosciences advances both preclinical and early clinical candidates designed to modulate neural pathways involved in memory, learning and neuroinflammation.

