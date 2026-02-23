Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.34% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital set a $550.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Capital One Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.26.

Shares of CRWD opened at $374.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $450.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of -298.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at $164,399,015.90. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,571,169.62. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

