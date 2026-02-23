N-able (NYSE:NABL) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.4810, with a volume of 3038197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of N-able from $8.75 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on N-able from $9.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered N-able from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on N-able in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, N-able presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

N-able Trading Down 7.6%

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in N-able by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in N-able by 1,970.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in N-able during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $819.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.60.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). N-able had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.The business had revenue of $130.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s platform offers remote monitoring and management (RMM), backup and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and automation tools. By integrating these services into a unified interface, N-able enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, enhance security posture, and deliver proactive maintenance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, N-able traces its origins to the managed services division of SolarWinds before completing a spin-off and initial public offering in mid-2021.

