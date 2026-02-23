GATX (NYSE:GATX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $220.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. GATX traded as high as $198.90 and last traded at $197.8340, with a volume of 511351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.06.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on GATX from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $295,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,454.80. The trade was a 23.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $2,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GATX by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GATX by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.02. The company has a current ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 16.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. GATX had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. GATX’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world’s leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company’s core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

