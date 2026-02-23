Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF) Stock Price

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OTF. Zacks Research raised shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blue Owl Technology Finance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Blue Owl Technology Finance from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:OTF opened at $11.63 on Monday. Blue Owl Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.84.

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $320.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $326.27 million. Blue Owl Technology Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 6.91%.

Blue Owl Technology Finance declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE: OTF) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) sponsored by alternative asset manager Blue Owl. The firm focuses on providing customized debt and structured capital solutions to technology and technology-enabled companies, with an emphasis on growth-stage and middle-market borrowers. As a BDC, its primary activities include originating, structuring and managing private credit investments tailored to the financing needs of fast-growing businesses.

Its investment approach typically centers on direct lending and credit-oriented products, including senior secured loans, unitranche and subordinated debt, as well as selective equity-linked instruments and structured financings.

