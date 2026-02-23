The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $262.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $262.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HON. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. DZ Bank dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $245.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.92. Honeywell International has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $245.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in Honeywell International by 22,704.6% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 53,209,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,380,552,000 after purchasing an additional 52,975,716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15,459.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $791,667,000 after buying an additional 4,031,879 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 23,503.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,506,000 after buying an additional 3,700,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,372,000 after buying an additional 2,277,234 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 921.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,042,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

