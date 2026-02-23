Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

ASML Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,469.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,279.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,060.76. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,493.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.