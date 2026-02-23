Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Price

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $134.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.39.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $108.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $94.35 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average of $120.10.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.18). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,574,000 after acquiring an additional 115,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $429,640,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,316,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,265,000 after acquiring an additional 73,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,789,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,757,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,767,000 after acquiring an additional 327,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.