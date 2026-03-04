Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $99.00 price objective on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

HXL opened at $91.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,651.20. This represents a 43.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Hexcel by 7.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 274,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel’s product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

