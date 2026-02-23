Jefferies Financial Group Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $129.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

NYSE:COP opened at $111.34 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $113.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,251,183 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,256,713,000 after buying an additional 408,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,360,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,527,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,450,162 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,880,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,645 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,038,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 648,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,847,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,389,862,000 after purchasing an additional 193,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

